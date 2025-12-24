City Purchases 3K Recycling Bins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

96 gallon bins purchased.



'PILOT ' SINGLE STREAM PROGRAM TO START



The city council authorized purchasing 3,053 new 96 gallon recycling bins to be gradually distributed to some city households in coming months. Cost was $156K (about $49 per can) -- which is fully reimbursable using a state ADEM grant.

According to the public works director, initially the bins will be issued to some of the city's bigger neighborhoods ( Rock Creek, Quail Creek, Firethorne) where recycling is most prevalent to start the new single stream program -- including "public outreach" meetings for "training us and the public." Conventional manual loading trucks will still be used at first -- but eventually fully-automated ones to save on labor cost.

Mixed-material in the new bins will be taken to the county's new material recycling facility in Summerdale for processing (MRF).



Mayor Sullivan called it a "public awareness campaign ... trial and error" in those neighborhoods to "find out what works best there" -- before including all other neighborhoods.

Putting the proper recyclables in the cans (no glass, styrofoam, etc,) and avoiding contamination are two of the main concerns.

Distribution of the bins could begin by late January in Rock Creek first. Curbside recycling service will continue as normal in all other parts of town too, for now.

