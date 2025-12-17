Council Ponders New Pool Building Fix

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Pool building.



CORROSION ISSUES

What to do about corrosion inside the city's mostly-metal municipal pool building caused by ambient chlorine content is being debated by the city council; choices are to make repairs and install better ventilation -- or to address the root problem too, the lack of air conditioning/purification.



Just making repairs with ventilation upgrade will cost about $1.2 million but completely addressing the long term air quality problem will cost about $1 million more, according to the city engineer.



Additional maintenance costs over the long term associated with a new air conditioning system will have to be factored in as well.

A new mezzanine level for ventilation equipment is planned.



Bienville Construction Services is the potential contractor.



SIMILAR REPAIRS MADE SIX YEARS AGO

The city already spent $160K on maintenance/repairs in 2018; the building was constructed about ten years earlier. (Air conditioning was never installed then due to it high cost, as we recall it.)





Inside view.

