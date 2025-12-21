Councilman Objects To Higher Density Rezoning

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Current home.



19763 Hwy 181



HWY 181 REZONING REQUESTED



Newly-elected councilman Gammon said he was unlikely to support a request by engineer S.E. Civil on behalf of Bonnie Baker to rezone 10 acres on S. Hwy 181 south of Quail Creek Drive from R-A to R-1, that would allow construction of about 16 new homes there (one vacant old house is there now).



His constituents worry about too much population density overburdening the city's infrastructure (utilities, traffic congestion, etc.) and causing a decline of quality of life here. Projects already approved will add 15K new residents, he said.

Current RA zoning would allow three lots if subdivided; 17 lots are planned on a cul de sac according to the developer's engineer, S.E. Civil.



Councilman Burrell sympathized about density concerns, but warned R-1 is not really very dense at all -- and years from now a future council could approve something even higher such as R-5 if this request were not granted now.

Covey Run neighborhood property across the street is R-3, he said. Adjacent on the south side is R-2; north side is RA. Adjacent parcels not in city limits are county-zoned B-2, RSF-1, and RSF-E -- in county planning district 37 (county map at very bottom).



PLANNING COMMISSION OK'D IT



Planning director Simmons said the planning commission approved it by a vote of 8-0 because it conformed to the city's comprehensive plan and was about the least dense zoning possible.



Tower Homes wants to build a "small neighborhood on big lots" priced in the neighborhood of $500K to $1 million, according to developer Will Hightower.



ORDINANCE LAID OVER

After the discussion the request was allowed to lay-over until the next meeting when a final vote will be taken.







City limits in color.



County zoning map.













