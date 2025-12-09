Fairhope Winn-Dixie Set To Close Soon

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

According to a Bama Buzz media report, the Winn-Dixie in the Baldwin Square Shopping Center on Greeno Road will close early next year.

WD company's statement:



“As we strategically refocus on our home state of Florida and select southern Georgia markets, we can confirm that the Winn-Dixie stores in Tuscaloosa, Fairhope, Millbrook and Opelika, Alabama will close early next year. We are committed to treating every associate with the care, respect and support they deserve as we navigate this transition.”

The Florida-based supermarket chain was founded in 1925 and has had a presence in Alabama since the 1960s, when it acquired the Birmingham-based chain of Hill’s Food Stores.

Since the announcement 11 stores statewide have been sold off and transitioned into Food City, Foodland, Piggly Wiggy and Corner Market grocery stores.

As of Dec. 8, Winn-Dixie is only operating six stores in five Alabama cities.

