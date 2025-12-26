House Built In Wrong Place Now Being Moved

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com









657 N. MOBILE STREET



A house on N. Mobile Street that was constructed in the wrong place beyond legal setback lines is now being moved to comply.

The city's building department issued a 'stop work' order when the problem was first detected; the Board of Adjustments heard the case last Summer, but declined to take any action.



From a June 2025 FT story:

VARIANCE SOUGHT



"After hearing from city staff and attorneys on both sides of the issue, the city's Board of Adjustments decided not to allow a variance for a new home being built at 657 N. Mobile Street for owners Robert and Melanie Roberts that violates the city's zoning ordinance.



It became apparent recently that a porch in front and a walkway on the side are within the required "setbacks" from property lines, triggering a "stop-work" order from the building department, according to planning director Simmons.

The attorneys (one representing neighbors) pointed to various possible sources for the error including the property owners themselves, the now-bankrupt contractor, subcontractors, and the city itself; but a missing (or overlooked?) survey prior to a building permit being issued for pouring of the concrete slab seemed to be the prime suspect, according to the consensus of opinions."



