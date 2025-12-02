Library Board Welcomes New Member

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





DECEMBER 2025 MEETING



The city's library board of trustees welcomed newly-elected Andrea Faust-Booth as their new non-voting city council liaison.

They also thanked councilman Jimmy Conyers for his 8 years on the board -- after he moved on to other city committees.

Board meeting dates were set for next year as well.



Chairman Randall Wright gave a recap of the November Alabama Public Library Service meeting in Montgomery where their state library funding is being held up/debated. That matter was still not resolved -- but may finally be in an upcoming January meeting.

Fairhope library director Robert Gourlay has said that continued participation in the county's book exchange program is of primary importance to him; but that is contingent upon qualifying for the state funds. (Book exchange participation is continuing currently though during the funding suspension, Gourlay said. Correct library placement of several children's books is the source of the dispute.)



Faust-Booth distributed gifts from the city in appreciation of board members volunteer service: Flying Creek Nature Preserve Christmas medallions.

Read Freely Alabama organization president Angie Hayden presented a $43K check to the Friends of the Library organization as well. The money was donated by citizens to a GoFundMe account set up to replace the lost state funding during the last fiscal year.

RFA has not decided if any new fundraising will be conducted for the new fiscal year period which began Oct. 1.





