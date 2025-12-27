New $7.7 Million Water Supply Upgrades

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New pipes going under Hwy 181



EAST FAIRHOPE AREA

Contractor Hemphill Construction Inc. has begun installing a new 16 inch water supply pipeline under Highway 181 at Fairhope Avenue. The new pipeline will extend from nearby treatment plant number two on Fairhope Avenue (under the Walmart water tower), north along Hwy 181 to Gayfer Road, then west to the CR 13/Gayfer roundabout: cost is $4.3 million.

In about two months contractor Weaver Direct Boring Inc. should begin installing a separate 24 inch pipeline along Fairhope Avenue in the same area -- also from plant number two west to the CR 13 /Fairhope roundabout: cost for that one is $3.4 million. (See the map at very bottom.)



FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY



These two new pipelines will allow city water tanks numbers one and two (both nearby on Fairhope Avenue) to function in unison to provide better service/pressure to new and existing neighborhoods in the area and on on the north side of town (ie. Rock Creek), according to the mayor.



CITY'S OFFICIAL COMMENT

"The City of Fairhope will begin installation of a new 16-inch water main on December 1. This important infrastructure upgrade will enhance water capacity and improve system reliability for current and future customers. The project is part of the City’s ongoing investment in ensuring a dependable water supply for our growing community. The work will take place along Gayfer Rd. Ext. east of the roundabout and move toward 181. Once 181 is reached, the pipeline will continue to Fairhope Avenue and connect with the water tower.

This 16-inch main installation is being completed in conjunction with a future 24-inch water main project that is expected to begin in February along Fairhope Avenue. Together, these projects will significantly improve the City’s water distribution network, ensuring increased capacity and enhanced reliability for years to come."