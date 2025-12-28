New Backup Sewage Pumps To Increase System Reliability

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 

Water plant #1.

 

SEWAGE OVERFLOW PREVENTION

Twelve diesel-powered bypass pumps are to be installed at various wastewater pumping stations around town -- to be used as another backup in case of a main pump failure. 

The pumps are now being stored at city water plant number one until a contractor is found for the permanent installation.

Local electric emergency generators are also used at some lift stations in the event of power failures; portable pumps are used there sometimes as well, as needed. 

Final cost is not yet known.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

