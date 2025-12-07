New Bishop Road Subdivsion Approved

CALLED DRESDEN WOODS

The planning commission approved a new four lot subdivision on 4.6 acres at the northeast corner of the Bishop/Gayfer Road intersection.

Lots will be R-1 size.

 

 

 

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
That's my kind of density.
Sunday, December 07, 2025
