New Bishop Road Subdivsion Approved Posted by Publisher on December 07, 2025

Fairhope, Alabama

thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CALLED DRESDEN WOODS

The planning commission approved a new four lot subdivision on 4.6 acres at the northeast corner of the Bishop/Gayfer Road intersection.

Lots will be R-1 size.

g approved dresden woods Planning Commission r-1 subdivision

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Anonymous said…
That's my kind of density.
Sunday, December 07, 2025
