New Library Roof Leak Detected

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Leak area.



FIRST IN FIVE YEARS



A leak has developed at the west portico entrance of the library. The building had a long history of roof problems since its construction in 2007 due to defective design and construction -- requiring a $1.1 million repair in 2019.

The city is investigating the current problem at what appears to be the junction of several complex metal roofing angles.

This is the first roof problem since the building's "envelope" repairs were completed five years ago, as far as we know. (There was an unrelated overhead plumbing problem in 2021.)



We looked but could find no other problems this afternoon, inside or out.







2018 photo of leak testing.





