New 'Peoples Boarding House' Decision Delayed

December 2025 planning commission.



West side view.



FORMER FAIRHOPE HARDWARE SITE



After a lengthy discussion the city's planning commission voted to table consideration (site plan and MOP approval) of a new 5-unit multi-use building at 301 Fairhope Avenue until its January meeting. A 26 room boarding house for upper two floors is being proposed by owner SILDI Llc. -- as well as a restaurant, and possibly a medical clinic, retail store, or professional offices on the first floor. A rooftop terrace/bar is to be used by boarding house guests as well.



Architect Ryan Baker (WAV Llc.) and other applicant representatives present agreed to the delay to allow for more time to overcome objections raised by the city planning staff.



PLANNING STAFF WANTED DENIAL

The city's planning department recommended denial due to a conflict with required loading zone and gas meter, impact of the scale of the project to the surrounding neighborhood, and concern with increase in traffic caused by the intensity of use, according to the documentation provided.



When asked by a commissioner where the boarding house guests would park lead planner Mike Jeffries replied "they would have to find space around town."

Another commissioner worried about loose furniture/equipment possibly being blown off the fourth floor rooftop terrace.

Commissioner Eric Cortinas' concerns included details like height, storage space, fire escapes, and loading zone access.



CONFORMS TO ZONING ORDINANCE?

Representatives for the applicant (Baker, Larry Smith of SE Civil) contended the plan meets all current zoning ordinances as well as the city's comprehensive plan -- but agreed to the delay to work out concerns.

Owners' attorney Brad Hicks of the Stone Crosby Law firm added it all is being done "by right" under the existing zoning ordinance.

CHAIRMAN WEIGHS IN

Planning commission chairman Lee Turner observed it would "be one of the three most intensely used buildings downtown" if approved; and "calling it a boarding house" (vs hotel) was just "an end-around to avoid the usual parking requirements" -- but added he still liked the project overall.

Still, aspects "scare" him Turner said like the prospect of "having 26 guests parking on Fairhope Avenue," as is routinely being done now along Section Street by some Hampton Inn guests. He thought the city may have to finally address that problem in some way.



He agreed many specific details still needed to be worked out before taking a vote -- like infrastructure, and dumpster location.

SUPPORT FROM NEIGHBORS

Other neighborhood building owners John Bethea and Rodney Pilot spoke in favor of the project -- as well as several area business owners.

Fairhope historic commission chairman Mara Kovelsky asked that a plaque be installed on the new building commemorating the sites history as well; owners agreed.





