Old Gas Station Cleanup Plan Proposed

OLD FUEL TANKS LEAKED



Environmental consulting firm PPM Inc. are proposing a plan to address contamination from five underground fuel tanks that were removed from the former River Park Grocery on CR 48 at Blueberry Lane five years ago.

ADEM, the state department of environmental management, is requiring the corrective action plan for remediation of the contaminated soil and groundwater, partly because the city has two drinking water wells nearby.

Four new MEME extraction/monitoring wells are to be drilled there, according to the report.

Multi-Phase Extraction (MPE), also known as MEME (mobile, enhanced multi-phase extraction), remediates contaminants in multi-phases such as aqueous liquid, non-aqueous liquid, and gas to clean up sites in a fraction of the time of other technologies. The technology involved is considered the state-of-the-art in groundwater remediation.

The required public comment period has opened about the proposal, per ADEMS's notice.

