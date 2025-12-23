Sewage Treatment Plant Capacity Could Be Tripled

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fairhope sewage plant.



DESIGN ENGINEERS SELECTED

The city council selected Krebs Engineering to oversee the design of phase 2 additions to the city's sewage treatment plant at the north end of Church Street -- to double and eventually triple its capacity in coming years (from current 4 million gallons per day to 12 mgpd).



Mayor Sullivan is to negotiate their fee schedule and bring it back for council's final approval.

The plan would modify/enlarge existing facilities and add new ones to increase overall capacity.

Projected total cost for the project and how it is to be funded has not been discussed yet.



HEADWORKS CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS REPORT

The separate $5 Million headworks capacity upgrade project (to 12 million gpd) that started last May should be completed by about April, according to the sewer system superintendent Morefield; $1.2 million of that is by a federal ARPA grant.



This is located where the untreated sewage first enters the plant, near the plant's north entrance on Church St.





New headworks construction.













