Suicide Prevention Program Proposed

Allison Moore



ON THE RISE HERE



Allison Moore executive director of the Fairhope-based Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation (click) addressed the city council recently about the rising number of suicides here.

She called it "not the most popular subject ... but there's a need here." Moore said her research using county coroner records found the"biggest pocket of need" was Fairhope.



Moore: "I was shocked ... biggest needs are here."

Records indicated there were six suicides and eight drug overdoses in 2024 (all ages); but as of September this year there were already eleven and five, respectively.

FOUNDATION WANTS TO HELP

Moore is proposing a collaboration with the city to provide "preventive support to the community" -- especially for students.



According to their website: "The JCM Foundation was named in honor and memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a 16 year old high school student who lost her life to suicide in 1997. Jennifer’s family wanted to enable all young people to have access to assistance, understanding, and positive reinforcement when they needed it. They founded the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation in the hope that something good could develop from the tragic circumstances of her passing.

The JCMF tagline means gathering goodness of supporters, wellness professionals, evidenced based programs, local supports and spreading hope through awareness initiatives, implementing programs, offering training and more.



The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation's vision is to create a compassionate and informed community that instills positive mental health and resiliency in Baldwin County youth for generations to come."

PARTNERSHIP PROPOSED



Moore proposes partnering with the city to seek grants -- and for in-kind assistance too, like with meeting space for their events.