City Docks Finally Get Clean Marina Status

FLY CREEK



The Fairhope Docks marina on Fly Creek was formally certified as a 'Clean/Resilient Marina' this morning, a goal since the city took over operations of the area in 2018.

Mayor Sullivan credited the work of current and former Harbor and Environmental Board members (Don Bates, Amy Paulson, Gary Gover, Skip Jones, et al.) with making the application in 2023 -- and city grants coordinator Nichole Love for helping secure it.

Current docks manager Mark Redditt gets much of the credit for the cleanup too, she said.



Administered by the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 'Clean and Resilient Marina' program encourages marina operators and recreational boaters to protect coastal water quality by engaging in environmentally sound operating and maintenance procedures ... Marinas that participate in the Clean and Resilient Marina Program are recognized for their environmental stewardship.

10+ YEAR EFFORT



Along with Gover, former Harbor Board Chairman Bob Riggs was also an early advocate for cleaning-up the area which had been leased by a boat repair business for many years before.

He subsequently moved to Florida and passed away in 2022, while working on his boat.

SETTING AN EXAMPLE?

Some of those there hoped the nearby Fly Creek Marina and Fairhope Yacht Club would try to qualify to be clean marinas as well.







2015 photo







































Riggs addressing council in 2015





