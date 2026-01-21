City's Worst Intersections/Roads Ranked

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Greeno at Hwy 104 worst intersection.



10 worst intersections and roads.







NEW TRANSPORTATION SAFETY PLAN COMING



Using a FHA SS4A federal grant (click) awarded in 2024, transportation consultant Kimley-Horn has developed a list of the city's 10 most-dangerous roads and intersections based upon data collected over the past five years -- and suggestions for what to do about them.



Worst intersection (by crash-rate) was Greeno Road at Hwy 104, with Fairhope Avenue at Bancroft second; worst stretches of road were Triangle Drive/Hwy 104 east to the city limits, and Bancroft Avenue from Bayou south to Fairhope Avenue. (The #1 worst intersection listed has already been replaced ... with a roundabout.)

The others are listed in the table above or view the whole plan here (click).



NEXT STEPS UP TO COUNCIL

As a next step, the consultants are asking the city council to adopt a leadership commitment: either a target date to reach zero fatalities and serious injuries or an interim commitment to maintain the current downward trend. Kimley‑Horn recommended a goal that would approximate a 50% reduction in the crash rate by 2035 if the city maintained the recent trend; the consultant suggested the council adopt the plan and the reduction goal and then pursue implementation (construction) grants as a next step.

MORE DETAILS



The City of Fairhope Safety Action Plan seeks to improve roadway safety by significantly reducing or eliminating roadway fatalities and serious injuries through recommendations focused on all road users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, personal conveyance and micro-mobility users, and commercial vehicle operators. Safety Action Plans are comprehensive strategies designed to reduce or eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on roadways by leveraging data analysis, public engagement, strategic project identification, and leadership commitment. Through a multifaceted approach, these plans aim to address various factors contributing to accidents, prioritize interventions based on data-driven insights, involve the community in decision-making processes, identify specific projects to enhance safety, and secure support from leadership to ensure effective implementation and long-term sustainability.