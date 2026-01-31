Dogs to Help Sniff Out Sewage Leaks

Fairhope, Alabama

Fly Creek at Scenic 98







FLY CREEK WATERSHED

Excessive E. coli bacteria has been periodically detected in Fly Creek for many years causing an official impaired stream designation from the EPA -- but pinpointing sources has proven to be elusive so far, according to city grants manger Nichole Love

Traditional source tracking lab studies are very costly so the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) has come up with a new method: Cody Aloi in partnership with X & O Consulting's Paul Orcutt are preparing to use specially-trained police dogs to help locate the leaks.

The dogs are able to quickly-alert to possible human-specific contamination so possible sources may be quickly identified. Some traditional lab testing will be required too later, for confirmation.



According to documents presented, program goals include "reducing time and cost involved identifying human sewage wastewater pollution ... to allow augmented response and mitigation ... actionable data for fast response."



Malfunctioning private septic tanks as well as municipal sewage collection systems are two of the possible sources mentioned.



Dogs used are certified by The United Police Working Dog Association.

FEBRUARY/MARCH TIMELINE



The city financially supports the MBNEP with annual appropriations, but extra was given this year for the new testing, Love said. (A total of $65K this year.)



Results are to be brought back to the city council when completed.











Septic tanks in Fly Creek area.









