E. Morphy Avenue Drainage Fix Coming

8800 Morphy Avenue



CHRONIC FLOODING AREA



Sawgrass Consulting Engineering was selected by the city council to potentially develop plans to fix chronic flooding in the 8800 block of Morphy Avenue -- which could lead to the installation of a much needed sidewalk there.

'Water over road' signs have been posted there during heavy rainstorms for as long as most can remember.

Chronic drainage issues at the Thompson Hall Road/Windmill Road intersection is included as well, which is also in the overall Cowpen Creek watershed.

The mayor is to negotiate a contract to bring back for council's final approval.

The Single Tax Corporation may be interested is funding a sidewalk through there after drainage issues are fixed, according to informed sources.









