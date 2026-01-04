E. Morphy Avenue Drainage Fix Coming

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|8800 Morphy Avenue
CHRONIC FLOODING AREA
Sawgrass Consulting Engineering was selected by the city council to potentially develop plans to fix chronic flooding in the 8800 block of Morphy Avenue -- which could lead to the installation of a much needed sidewalk there.
'Water over road' signs have been posted there during heavy rainstorms for as long as most can remember.
Chronic drainage issues at the Thompson Hall Road/Windmill Road intersection is included as well, which is also in the overall Cowpen Creek watershed.
The mayor is to negotiate a contract to bring back for council's final approval.
The Single Tax Corporation may be interested is funding a sidewalk through there after drainage issues are fixed, according to informed sources.
