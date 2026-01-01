Fairhope Winn Dixie Closing "Soon"

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

The Winn Dixie store in the Baldwin Square Shopping center on Greeno Road will be closing "soon" according to signs posted there today; a clearance sale is underway too.

Southeastern Grocers acquired the remaining stores in Alabama earlier this year and has been seeking buyers for them; this one still has no buyer according to the latest company news release.

Stores in Mobile, Theodore, and Foley are becoming 'Corner Markets' but the one here is still listed as "pending."

Some recent customers report cashiers there say it is to become a 'Food Champs' -- a locally-owned discount grocer, but there is no official confirmation of that.







