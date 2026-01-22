Funding Sought Again For New Fly Creek Bridge

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Bridge proposal.







TO REPLACE FAILED BOX CULVERTS



The city council voted to apply again for a $20 million federal 'Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development' (BUILD) grant to replace the failed Fly Creek box-culverts under US 98 with a bridge. Applications in 2024 and 2025 were not successful.



If awarded the city would just pass-through the funds to ALDOT, who is designing the bridge project.

The bridge replacement is to coordinate with another $2.7 million GOMESA grant-funded project awarded in 2023 to restore the creek bed where sedimentation is severe.

Temporary repairs made to the culverts in 2023 were predicted to last five years.

Bridges are considered more environmentally-friendly to maintain stream connectivity, prevent sedimentation, and not obstruct animal migration.

Former mayor Kant first-proposed re-establishing creek biological and hydraulic connectivity in 2014 - click.







2023 culvert failure.



Emergency 2023 repairs.





