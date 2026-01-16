Historic Montrose House In Jeopardy?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Front facing Mobile Bay.



Backside facing Scenic 98.



CALLED 'SEVEN GABLES'



The Times has learned the potential new owner of property at 23561 Main Street in the county's Montrose Historic District may decide to demolish it and build something new there -- if no suitable alternative plan is developed.

It was the home of well-known Montrose resident Virginia Taylor (and husband William) for many years before she passed away last year; relatives in New Orleans have the property up for sale now.



Built in 1855 by William Brainard, the 170-year-old Creole Cottage style home is also sometimes referred to as the Brainard/Breckenridge house in historic documents.



According to informed sources, the Baldwin County Historical Districts Architectural Review Board recently declined to authorize demolition in favor a a six-month period to study alternatives like restoration or relocation (possibly elsewhere on the lot ... to allow for some new construction there).

If no agreement is reached demolition is still possible, per applicable review standards/procedures, according board sources (at bottom).

