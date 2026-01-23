New Councilman Votes Against Hwy 181 Rezoning

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com









19763 Hwy 181



TRAFFIC CONGESTION WORSENING



Councilman Gammon was the only no-vote for rezoning 10 acres at 19763 Hwy 181 (just south of Quail Creek Drive) from R-A to R-1 -- mostly because of growing traffic congestion on the two-lane state highway.



A single, vacant home is on the property now, but potential new owners/developers have expressed an interest in a subdivision.

Planning director Simmons reported the surrounding property is already zoned R6, R3, R2, and R1 and the planning commission unanimously recommended approval.



Gammon said he still could not support it: "... the owner could subdivide ... increase traffic 17 times ... two lanes now ... notorious for traffic ... we need to listen to our constituents ... control growth ... maybe revisit it someday ... ."

Councilman Burrell thought that "R-1 is our current target density for growth," not very dense at all and made the motion to approve; seconded by Booth. It passed 4-1.



ROAD WIDENING PLAN ON HOLD



Plans to 4-lane 181 in the area were put on hold about 3 years ago when some residents of the nearby Stone Creek neighborhood objected to the design's proximity to their neighborhood; ALDOT started a new environmental study which is still in the works now.

No funding source has been found for the actual construction yet either.





