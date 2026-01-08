New Golf Development Up For Final Approval

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CR 3 site.



PHASE ONE

During its next meeting (Jan. 20), the Baldwin County Commission will consider a final site plan for phase one of the Pt. Clear Golf Club development on 310 acres in planning district 26 west of CR 3 about three miles south of Fairhope.

This phase of the planned residential development consists of 123 lots and a golf course; future phases will be east of CR 3.

Water and sewer will be provided by the city of Fairhope.



Kenny Mclean Jr. is the owner and the Daniel Corporation the developer.



Some site preparation work has already begun there.



Phase 1 plan.





