New Point Clear Golf Club Seeking Final Go-ahead

PHASE ONE

The Baldwin County Commission will consider a final site plan request tomorrow for the first phase of the Point Clear Golf Club development south of Monk Road on the west side of CR 3 about three miles south of Fairhope. The project is expected to be transformational for the Barnwell/Pt. Clear communities.



An 18 hole private golf course with 123 home lots on 309 acres are included in planning district 26; additional houses are planned for future phases east of CR 3.

Kenny McLean Jr. is the owner.



Preliminary site work has already begun there after the applicable ADEM permits were issued last year.





Site plan/





