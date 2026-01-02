Representative Fidler to Host More Town Halls

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

2024 town hall.



2026 ELECTION YEAR



Fairhope/Silverhill/Magnolia Springs District 94 state house representative Fidler will be meeting with constituents next week, for a preview of the upcoming legislative session -- and to hear whatever else is on their minds.

The first will be January 7 in the Magnolia Springs Community Center (5:30 PM), with two to follow the next day upstairs at the Satellite Courthouse in Fairhope at 9 AM and 5:30 PM (see schedule above).

Fidler has already announced she will be seeking re-election this year in the primary election on May 19; candidate qualifying period for both political parties is Jan. 5-23.











