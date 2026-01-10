Shopping Center Store Space Added

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Former 'Yak' restaurant.



SUBDIVISION APPROVED



The planning commission approved subdividing one unit at the Eastern Shore Village Shopping Center on Greeno Road to create space for one new tenant.

A 'Hotworx' spa -- and possibly a new restaurant too are being planned for there.

VARIANCES GRANTED

The commission also granted waivers to the usual green space and parking requirements due to inherent deficiencies in the design of the 1970s-era development.

Extra shrubbery is to be added nearby; the city council must approve a new shared-parking agreement too.





