Speed Limit Lowered On S. Section Street

S. CR 3.



LSV's NOW PERMITTED TOO



The Baldwin County Commission has lowered speed limits outside city limits (south to Wood Acres Lane) on fast-growing CR 3 (S. Section St.) from 45 to 35 mph.

County highway engineer Frank Lundy said the change was made for more consistency: prevoius speeds were 25, 35, and 45 mph on stretches along the road.



Also with the change, properly equipped low speed vehicles (aka golf carts) will now be able to use the road.

The speed limit on Section St. inside the city limit is 25 mph.

The new 300-lot Pt. Clear Golf Club is being developed in that area too.



