State Board Votes Not To Restore Library Funding

Fairhope, Alabama



January 15 APLS meeting.







Fairhope library.



SUSPENSION CONTINUES



After a lengthy debate, the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) Executive Board voted 3-2 not to restore state funding to the Fairhope library because of what it considers sexually-explicit material in 10 books found in the "minors" sections of the library (children, teens) that had been challenged by some city residents almost two years ago -- and have not been relocated to the adult section by Fairhope's board.



Chairman Wahl had proposed to vote on the ten books individually (for sexually-explicit content) but the full board decided to take them as a whole instead, by the same 3-2 vote.

Fairhope Library Board chair Randall Wright and director Rob Gourlay attended as well in defense of the the city board's position, but declined to debate the books individually with Wahl.



Board member Ron Snider had made an earlier motion to restore the funding on grounds that local community boards best-make decisions for their communities -- versus state level, but that died for lack of a second.

(The books in question are: Beyond Magenta, Crank, Doing It, Identical, Lighter Than My Shadow, Shine, Sold, The Handmaid's Tale, The Hate U Give, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.)



NOT ABOUT PROFANITY



Wahl had started the meeting by presenting a new list of profanity he found after reading the 10 books himself (ie. the f-word), but the board decided the question before them was about "sexually-explicit material" not just profanity. Snider called the new list an "ambush" of Fairhope board members present.

FAIRHOPE BOARD TO CONSIDER NEXT MOVE



Fairhope library board director Gourlay said he would put the matter before the city's library board at an upcoming meeting, to consider further action.

The library has received more than enough additional private donations to make up for the shortfall so far.

