Water Well Eight Repair Begun

Low bidder Donald Smith Company has begun repairs at well number eight where the main water pump failed last summer.

The pump is to be replaced and the well cleaned, according to their $149K contract.

A water department source says improper installation may be responsible for this failure (and other recent ones).

A temporary pump was installed until repairs are completed.

(An earlier repair contract with Griner Services was rescinded by the city council in December.)









