Winn Dixie Grocery Closes For Good

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

NEW GROCERY COMING?



The Winn Dixie grocery store at 187 Baldwin Square Shopping Center on Greeno Road has closed, as anticipated.

Current owner Southeastern Grocers has not said what is next there -- only that a new operator is "pending."

Employees there were telling customers last week it will become 'Apple Market' run by Piggly Wiggly Grocers to open in February, but that has not been officially confirmed yet.

Last October, SEG decided to close all WD store except in Florida; most of them were sold to other grocery companies.





