Big Hwy 104 Residential Project Up For Approval

10501 Hwy 104 site.



PUD plan.



'COLONY VILLAGE PUD'



During its March meeting the city's planning commission will consider a request from owner Bertolla Properties to annex 148 acres on the north side of of Hwy 104 (east of Hwy 181) -- and simultaneously give preliminary go-ahead for a 416-lot planned unit housing development.



The project would be developed in four phases over about 10 years; a traffic signal would be added at the main Gallery Boulevard entrance on Hwy 104 and a back connection to Hwy 181 would be made eventually as well through the new Harvest Green East neighborhood.

Water, sewer, and gas services is by city of Fairhope and electric by Riviera Utilities (Foley). Infrastructure connection costs to be shared per development assistance agreements with the city.

PLANNING DEPARTMENT CONFLICTED

The city's planning department is recommending the plan be heldover for further study/public input -- over possible comprehensive plan compatibility issues: ie. proposed lot sizes, setbacks, parking issues:

"... at this time Staff is not ready to make a final recommendation, either in favor or against .... instead we would like input from Commissioners and the Public ... ."



TRAFFIC IMPACT STUDIED TOO

A traffic study by Burch Transportation consultants of Nashville, TN. recommends a traffic signal at the Hwy 104 entrance with new turning lanes (on 104).

Other road and intersections in the area were studied as well — but no changes were triggered by this development, according to the study.

Long range plans already call for widening State Hwy 181 to 4 lanes south of 104; a Lawrence Road to Langford Road connection — as well as widening/adding turning lanes to Hwy 104 itself eventually. These are all as-yet unfunded visionary projects in the ESMPO’s Long Range Transportation Plan, according to state officials.







