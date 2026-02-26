Boardwalk Damaged By Prescribed Burn At Nature Park

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Boardwalk burned.



FC NATURE PARK



There was some minor damage to the boardwalk at the Veterans Drive pedestrian tunnel during Tuesday's prescribed burn at the Flying Creek Nature Park.

The park is to remain closed until Thursday. It is not known yet if there was any additional damage elsewhere in the park.



Prescribed burns are an important step in improving the health of the preserve’s understory and supporting native plant growth. The burn was conducted under strict safety guidelines set by the Alabama Forestry Commission, in partnership with City staff, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and a certified burn manager, according to the city.

Mayor Sullivan had no comment, when asked about the damage by the Times.



Damaged area.













