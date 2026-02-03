Fairhope Library Board Decides To Stay the Course

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

RESPONDS TO STATE APLS BOOK DECISION



In response to last month's APLS decision to continue withholding state funding, after debating their options the Fairhope library board decided to stick by its previous decisions concerning challenged books; no vote was taken.

Chairman Randall Wright repeated her position their local board is in compliance with the state board's sexually-explicit content book policy -- and Fairhope seems to be being targeted, because no effort was made by the APLS to remove the books in question from all other libraries in the state.

COURIER SERVICE TO BE DECIDED BY COUNTY

Wright said she expected the Baldwin county commission to act to try to restore book courier services, during their meeting later this week.

EXECUTIVE SESSION AFTERWARD



The board went into executive session at the end of the meeting, but did not give a reason. (Another option being proposed by some local private citizens is a lawsuit challenging the APLS' decision, possibly funded by a third party.)

