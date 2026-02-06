Fly Creek Channel Dredging Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

TO 10 FEET



Dredging has begun in the Fly Creek boat channel, a joint project of the city and Fairhope Yacht Club. Spoils are being used to replenish adjacent beaches.

Last November, the city council selected low-bidder M & N of Alabama Llc. ($718K) to dredge the main Fly Creek boat channel (10' depth) as well as a portion of the upper creek channel in the vicinity of city's boat docks.

Necessary Army Corp. of Engineers permits were obtained earlier.



The city and Fairhope Yacht Club will share the cost for the main channel -- but the city will bear all cost for the other -- per a supplemental memorandum of understanding with the club.

Dredging spoils will be used to replenish nearby beaches. Dredging is necessary about every five years, to maintain channel depth for boat clearance. It was last-done in 2019.

