Jiffy Lube Coming To North Hwy 181 Too

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Jiffy Lube site.







ROCKWELL PLACE COMMERCIAL CENTER



If approved by the planning commission, Jiffy Lube is set to become the latest automotive-type store to locate on Highway 181, north of Highway 104 joining Express Oil Change, Advance Auto Parts, and Pelc Tire who have already announced their plans.

The Jiffy Lube will be on Bushell Drive in the Rockwell Place (lot 2) commercial area next to the new Wendy's which is already under construction there.

Site plan.





