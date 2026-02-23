Mullet Pt. Park to Get A Makeover

Fairhope, Alabama
$500K GOMESA GRANT
The Baldwin County Commission is moving ahead with plans for improving its Mullet Pt. Park on CR 1 south of Fairhope. Hiring an engineering firm to mange the project is the first step.
The Mullet Point Park Improvements Project’s principal purpose is to remove the existing pavilion, add a new pavilion, improve ADA parking, resurface and restripe the loop access drive through the park, improve ADA access to picnic areas, and improve the restroom facility to allow citizens and visitors better use of the park area.
