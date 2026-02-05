Nature Center Building To Open By Summer?

Fairhope, Alabama

FLYING CREEK NATURE PARK



The city's bonding company insurance is in the process of selecting a new contractor to complete the John Martin Nature Center; the original contractor defaulted, was unable to complete the $853K contract on time last summer.

City engineer Johnson says there are three new contractors vying for the job now; he hoped it could be completed and ready to open by this summer.

TO BE VISITORS CENTER

The old 5,558 square foot Dyas family residence was converted into a visitors center for the greater nature park.



The conversion includes new restrooms, air conditioning system, outdoor classroom, disabled access, fire sprinkler system, and other amenities to make it suitable for public use.

Watershed Llc. is the project architect.





