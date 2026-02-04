New 'Foundation Park' Progress

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New park's location.



Conceptual plan.



PHASE ONE STARTING



The city council selected W.A.S. Design as architect for the new Foundation Park at the corner of Twin Beech Road and S. Section Street -- and another $50K was donated to the city by Rebecca Byrne of the Community Foundation of Point Clear (total of $100K so far).

Playgrounds, splash pad, restrooms and other amenities are planned on the city property there; construction should begin this year.









