New 'Foundation Park' Progress

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|New park's location.
|Conceptual plan.
PHASE ONE STARTING
The city council selected W.A.S. Design as architect for the new Foundation Park at the corner of Twin Beech Road and S. Section Street -- and another $50K was donated to the city by Rebecca Byrne of the Community Foundation of Point Clear (total of $100K so far).
Playgrounds, splash pad, restrooms and other amenities are planned on the city property there; construction should begin this year.