New Reading Room at The Library

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

LOCAL AUTHORS COLLECTION



The former Teen Room at the east end of the library is being converted to the Local Authors Room, where works by local writers will be featured and available.



The area has been vacant since the Teens' moved upstairs into their new space last spring.

The Fairhope Center for the Writing Arts non-profit administers the Writer in Residence Program at the Wolfe Cottage adjacent the library, where visiting writers come to work on their projects.







Former Teen Room.





