New Subdivision Approved on Hwy 104 With No City Utilities

Fairhope, Alabama

Highway 104 site.



'THE FAIRHOPE RESERVE'



During its February meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for 'The Fairhope Reserve', a 40-lot subdivision on 32 acres (zoned RSF-2) along Hwy 104 in county planning district 37. (NE corner at St. Michael Way.)



NO CITY UTILITIES INVOLVED



Sewage service will be by the private Baldwin County Sewer Services' newly-expanded Malbis Treatment Plant; electric by Riviera Utilities (Foley) -- and water will be from private wells.

In its effort to better-manage growth (per a February, 2024 city ordinance), Fairhope's Utilities now only routinely provides water to new developments if they are contiguous to city limits -- and agree to annex in. This one is not contiguous.

Others outside may be considered for service too, but have to agree to help finance added infrastructure costs.

Similarly, city sewer service is currently only provided if annexed per a December 2023 city council resolution.

(No mention was made about fire plug service water during this meeting.)



TRAFFIC LIGHT COMING SOMEDAY TOO?

During the public meeting, some 'Verandas' neighborhood residents did not object since the proposed density is comparable to their own neighborhood across the highway; some said the county commission had indicated a traffic signal will be added at the intersection ... at some point as well (although not currently warranted).

A number of developments have been proposed for the property over the years, including apartments, but rejected by planning boards for various reasons.









