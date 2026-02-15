Pedestrian Crosswalk Warning Lights to Be Fixed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Warning lights for crosswalks on Section Street in the vicinity of city hall are scheduled to be replaced after the Mardi Gras parade season, according to an engineering department source.

New ones embedded in the pavement early last year proved to be defective -- so better-designed replacements were ordered at no additional cost to the city, according to the source we spoke to.

The replacements are supposed to be more-durable and visible to motorists.

From a July 2025 FT report:



"Pedestrian crossing warning lights embedded in Section Street pavement last January in front of city hall and the police station are still not working right -- and will have to be replaced.

The IRWL crosswalks were first-installed in 2019 for $80K; the original ones were replaced last January when the street was resurfaced -- but never worked right. (They were supposed to be more visible than the original 2019 design.)



The lights are still in warranty and will be replaced by the installation contractor with a new manufacturer's design at no charge to the city, according to city engineer Johnson."

