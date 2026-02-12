Proposed $40 Million Sewage Plant Expanison Scrutinzed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Big Mouth Gully location.



Current deficiencies.







Benefits of the proposed expansion.



BIG MOUTH GULLY SITE PROBLEMS



Consultants from Krebs Engineering presented their $40 million conceptual plan for upgrading the city's sewage treatment plant to expand it to maximum capacity -- given the limited amount of physical space at its location in the Big Mouth Gully, just north of city hall. Improved redundancy/reliability are also goals mentioned.



Current maximum treatment capacity is 4 million gallons per day and the improvements will increase that to 6 (with room left for up to 8 MGD); average daily sewage treated now is about 2.2 MGD, according to the consultants.

"Peak capacity" during heavy rain storms where rainwater may penetrate into collection system pipes overloading the system (causing sewage overflows) will be addressed as well, according to the consultant (from current 10 to 18 MGD).







SECOND OPINION NEEDED?

After their presentation, councilman Burrell said he still had many questions and wondered if a second opinion from other engineers may be in order. He made a similar request in 2022 (for a $60 million upgrade proposal then) -- but that never happened because of lack of support form other council members at that time (click). Burrell also mentioned the possibility of a new citizens advisory committee to review the proposal and make recommendations back to the council.

Burrell: "I have concerns about what we are proposing spending ... don't know that ... we don't need a committee ... of volunteer experts ... or spend some money on a second (consultants) opinion."

(He especially wondered about their projected peak capacity estimates given the extensive investments/efforts already made here to reduce storm water intrusion in recent years.)

Councilman Conyers asked if the actual construction itself could cause problems like sewage overflows and was told it is a concern, the contractors selected to build it would have to be very careful.





SEWER SERVICE TERRITORY BEING LIMITED NOW

In December 2023 the city council began limiting new city sewer service to inside city limits only, significantly reducing potential future demand. A new service area map was subsequently drawn up too.



Full potential capacity of the current plant is limited, based upon the restricted space available for plant expansion in the gully, surrounded by residential neighborhoods, a cemetery, and a school



Mayor Sullivan: "We are hoping with this ... won't need a second plant ... that's why were limiting service territory." (Cost for an entirely new plant is estimated at about $100 million.)



FINANCING NOT DISCUSSED

There was no mention of how this expansion is to be be financed; but it would likely be over several years with necessary borrowing directly from banks or by issuing municipal bonds -- as it has been in the past.

Applying for federal grants to defer cost is always possible too, though there is no guarantee of getting one.







Proposed site plan.





