Rear Courtyard Proposed for K-1/Hatch Project

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Courtyard concept plan (left is north)



106 S. Church Street



'HATCH FAIRHOPE'



Lee Lawson president of the Baldwin Alliance (formerly BCEDA) presented their plan for a courtyard addition to their Hatch project at the old K-1 school on S. Church Street. The courtyard would be in back between building wings where the former gymnasium/assembly hall once stood.

It would be built in three phases; the initial $90K design cost provided by the BA, Lawson said -- but financing for the rest is still to be determined (possibly with additional grants).



Total cost would be around $900K (all phases).

(The city's own conceptual master plan for the area includes a generic courtyard there too -- see at bottom.)



The hope is to have the entire Hatch project ready to open by the end of this year.

Hatch Fairhope is self-described as "a hub for innovation, where technology meets entrepreneurship. As a leading business incubator, startup accelerator, and coworking space, we cultivate groundbreaking ideas and drive entrepreneurial success in the heart of Fairhope .... fosters creativity, develops talent, and accelerates the growth of startups, empowering entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and support they need to turn visionary ideas into thriving businesses ... ."





City's preliminary master plan.













