'Apple Market' Coming To Old Winn Dixie Store Building

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 


 


 

187 BALDWIN SQUARE CENTER

The new grocery store coming to the vacated Winn Dixie in the Baldwin Square Shopping Center will likely be called 'Apple Market'; but the actual owner is Manning, Inc. according to records filed with the state and city 

Manning, Inc. also operates several Piggly Wiggly stores in the area. (Incorporators Kenneth, Danny, and David Manning; Constantine Kamal is the registered agent.)

Social media posts say they are hiring now, but no other timeline was mentioned yet.

Manning, Inc.