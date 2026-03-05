Early Alligator Sighting at Duck Pond

Fairhope duck pond.

 

March 5 alligator.

 

MUNICIPAL BEACH PARK

A Times reporter encountered a small alligator at the northernmost duck pond this morning: one of the earliest sightings we can recall (they usually appear  about April or May). 

They will usually stay there until about mid-summer; the very small one pose no threat to humans but they may have to be removed when/if they get bigger -- and "lose their fear of humans."

Visitors are asked not to feed them, mostly for this reason.

 

Comments

Anonymous said…
Yikes came out of its hole early!
Thursday, March 05, 2026
Anonymous said…
If there’s one, isn’t it likely that there’s more? Why wouldn’t they move it now? Before someone decided to ‘feed the cute little gator’? (NOT CUTE!)
Thursday, March 05, 2026
Anonymous said…
for same reasons you leave snakes and other animals alone ........
Thursday, March 05, 2026
