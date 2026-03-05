Early Alligator Sighting at Duck Pond

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fairhope duck pond.



March 5 alligator.







MUNICIPAL BEACH PARK



A Times reporter encountered a small alligator at the northernmost duck pond this morning: one of the earliest sightings we can recall (they usually appear about April or May).

They will usually stay there until about mid-summer; the very small one pose no threat to humans but they may have to be removed when/if they get bigger -- and "lose their fear of humans."

Visitors are asked not to feed them, mostly for this reason.

