Eyesore Houses To Finally Be Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

416 Barclay Avenue.



416 BARCLAY AVENUE

After hearing from building official Erik Cortinas, the city council authorized demolition of a "dangerous" vacant house on Barclay Avenue within 60 days-- unless the owner steps in to do it sooner.

Cortinas said the city has been in communication with the owner many times since 2021, who promised to address it (rehabilitate or demolish) but that never happened -- so the city intends to hire a contractor to do the demolition itself -- and then put a lien on the property for financing.

He said he thought the original owner had passed away and the heirs could not agree on what to do about it now.

Three quotes will be solicited for the work; lowest will get the job.

The neighbors there have been "very patient" about the "public nuisance" in their neighborhood so far, Cortinas added.



7 WOODS AVENUE TOO?

In answer to an inquiry from councilman Conyers about another eyesore on nearby Woods Avenue, Cortinas said it should be demolished soon too.

The council authorized its demolition last summer, but only after after its lone occupant was relocated.

A private GoFundMe account was set up that raised over $12K to help with the relocation; that was supposed to have already been "turned over" to the former occupant ("Mr. Terry"), according to Cortinas.





7 Woods Avenue.



Barclay demolition resolution.





