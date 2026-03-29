Fluoride To Stay In City's Water For Now

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Water Well 4.



March town hall.







After consulting with local dentists and doctors, fluoridation of city drinking water will likely continue for now, according to mayor Sullivan in answer to a citizen's question during a recent town hall meeting at the Nix Center.



Last October she said removing it was being considered, as is being done some other places in the country because of its high cost ($100K per year) and potential hazard for employees, among other reasons (no longer needed?).



The states of Florida and Utah have already banned it completely, as has the city of Orange Beach in Alabama. Some federal-level officials have expressed doubts about continued use as well.

OTHER ISSUES



The presence of fluoride may also make filtration of pfas/pfos (polyfluoralkyl substances -- aka forever chemicals) more difficult according to earlier comments from city utility officials; two city wells have tested high for pfos: wells 4 and 5. New federal regulation of those chemicals are still set to take effect in 2029 (subject to change).



Effective filtration to remove pfas/pfos also may remove the fluoride; other more expensive methods could be used instead though, such as drilling deeper wells or new wells.

