Fly Creek Boat Channel Dredging Project Halted

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

January 30, 2026.



CONTRACTOR UNABLE TO FINISH



Dredged-up sand was being smoothed-out on the beach at the west end of Volanta Avenue after the city council passed a resolution Monday to start a process to terminate the dredging company's contract -- and make a claim on the surety bond in order to complete the project.

Sources tell the Times the problem arose over the disposal of dredged-up material (aka spoils) found not suitable for beach replenishment.

A bond claim is a legal demand for payment made by a subcontractor, supplier, or project owner against a surety bond when a contractor fails to pay for labor/materials or fails to complete a project. It acts as a safety net, allowing damaged parties to seek compensation from the surety company (insurer).

From a January 2026 FT report:



"Last November, the city council selected low-bidder M & N of Alabama Llc. ($718K) to dredge the main Fly Creek boat channel (10' depth) as well as a portion of the upper creek channel in the vicinity of city's boat docks.

Necessary Army Corp. of Engineers permits were obtained earlier.



The city and Fairhope Yacht Club will share the cost for the main channel -- but the city will bear all cost for the other -- per a supplemental memorandum of understanding with the club.

Dredging spoils will be used to replenish nearby beaches. Dredging is necessary about every five years, to maintain channel depth for boat clearance. It was last-done in 2019."