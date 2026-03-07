French Quarter Tree Protection A Priority

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New building plan.







Live oak tree.



NEW BUILDING APPROVED NEXT DOOR



Protecting the big live oak heritage tree overhanging the French Quarter section of downtown was a top priority for planning commission members considering the plans for a new building next door.

De La Mare Place, Llc. is requesting to build an additional two story building at 314 De La Mare Avenue, behind the existing building of similar design.

Eight parking spaces will be provided on the first floor -- for the residences on the second level.

After the discussion, the planning commission gave its approval (site plan, MOP) on condition the city horticulturist will be consulted about the tree protection plan, especially for root zones; and the city's Parking Authority grants necessary easements.



The site plan still needs city council's final approval.





Proposed Building site.



New building at right.





