Meet Fairhope's Next School Board Representative

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Fred Hardman.







District 6 (star, dark green).







FRED HARDMAN



Since Fred Hardman was the only Republican qualifier for the District Six Baldwin County Board of Education seat being vacated by incumbent Cecil Christenberry -- and no Democrat qualified, he will most-likely be taking office after the November 3 general election.

Hardman is now the Coastal Region President of West Alabama Bank (2026); wife Kacie is a teacher and director of the Pelican's Nest Science Lab in Fairhope. They have three children and are members of the 3Circle Church, according to online biographies.

Since there was no campaign, his positions on issues are not yet known.

According to the class of 2025 'Leadership Baldwin' organization's website: "Introducing Fred Hardman: SVP / Commercial Relationship Manager II, SouthState Bank

Fred Hardman began his banking career as a teller while studying at the University of South Alabama. After graduating, he joined First Gulf Bank as a Commercial Trainee and quickly advanced to the role of Commercial Lending Officer. Today, Fred serves as a Senior Vice President at SouthState Bank, continuing his commitment to helping clients and supporting the community through his work.

Fred values the relationships he builds with both his clients and co-workers. Each time he helps close a loan, he feels a sense of personal achievement, knowing he’s positively impacted both the customer and the community. Key Accomplishments: - Advanced from Commercial Trainee to Senior Vice President in commercial lending Originally from Mobile, Fred has called Baldwin County home since 1993. In his free time, he enjoys coaching youth sports and spending time outdoors with his family.

Fun Fact: Fred was a drummer for many years in school and at church. Favorite Quote: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul.—Matthew 16:26. Why Leadership Baldwin? Fred joined Leadership Baldwin to gain a deeper understanding of the county where he has spent most of his life.What he loves about Baldwin County: Fred appreciates Baldwin County’s people and the high quality of life it provides for his family. How he hopes to contribute: By learning more about the county’s initiatives and challenges, Fred aims to focus his volunteer efforts where they are most needed, making a meaningful impact in the community. We’re excited to welcome Fred Hardman to the Leadership Baldwin Class of 2025 and look forward to the positive difference he’ll make!"

CHRISTENBERRY RETIRING

Two term incumbent (since 2014) Cecil Christenberry did not seek re-election; we reached out to him for comment but have not heard back yet.

Christenberry had previously served two terms on the Fairhope city council as well; he is also a well-known 'Santa Claus' for numerous parades and community events over the years.





Cecil Christenberry.





